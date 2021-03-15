Town of Rib Mountain seeking public input on master plan

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain will host a meeting next week to gather public input on the Rib Mountain Drive Master Plan. The town has initiated the process of creating a master plan for the Rib Mountain Drive corridor and for the newly created Tax Increment Finance District.

Some major goals of the master plan include:

▪ Enhance the economic success and resiliency of the corridor.

▪ Transition from automobile-orientated development pattern to a place-making-orientated development pattern.

▪ Facilitate redevelopment in areas where existing land uses are past their life expectancy and are no longer consistent with neighboring uses or the Town’s Comprehensive Plan; and

▪ Encourage new and unique uses that would serve employment, shopping, hospitality and entertainment needs of the metro area.

The event, called “Planning and a Pint”, will be held on March 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the former Gordman’s location at 226601 Rib Mountain Drive. There will be a number of activities, surveys, and exhibits throughout the evening. There will be a brief presentation at 6:00 p.m., but the event is designed for people to come and go as they please. The Rib Mountain Lion’s Club and COW (Curds of WI) will be onsite selling burgers, brats, curds, and beer.

“This event will be unlike any other held by the Town of Rib Mountain. We chose the site on Rib Mountain Drive because of the large space to allow for social distancing and because it’s right in the heart of where we are planning for. Our consultant and I are really excited to get people out and hear what they have to say about the [Rib Mountain Drive] corridor. We hope to see all sorts of users. I think the beer will definitely help with that,” said Jared Wehner, Director of Community Development for the Town of Rib Mountain.

