REPORT: Linsley will sign with Chargers, becomes highest paid center in NFL

Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that longtime Packers center Corey Linsley will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo says the deal will be for five years and $62.5 million, which makes Linsley the highest paid center in the league.

The Packers drafted Linsley in the 5th round of the 2014 draft out of Ohio State. He started 99 games in Green Bay, and his final season in Titletown was his best. Linsley was named First-Team All-Pro for the 2020 season despite missing three games with a knee injury.

With the Packers in a salary cap crunch, Linsley’s departure was expected, and he said at multiple points after the end of the season that his agents and the team had not had any real discussions about him returning next season.

The Packers could move versatile third-year offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to center from left guard, as Jenkins filled in for Linsley when he missed time this season with injury. 2020 sixth round pick Jon Runyan Jr. would be the favorite to start at left guard if Green Bay shifted Jenkins to center.

