REPORT: Linsley will sign with Chargers, becomes highest paid center in NFL

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that longtime Packers center Corey Linsley will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

The #Chargers are expected to sign all-pro center Corey Linsley, per sources. The longtime #Packers standout has a new home on a deal expected to make him the NFL's highest-paid center. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo says the deal will be for five years and $62.5 million, which makes Linsley the highest paid center in the league.

The #Chargers are signing C Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He is the new highest-paid center in the league and will get $26 million over the first two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

The Packers drafted Linsley in the 5th round of the 2014 draft out of Ohio State. He started 99 games in Green Bay, and his final season in Titletown was his best. Linsley was named First-Team All-Pro for the 2020 season despite missing three games with a knee injury.

With the Packers in a salary cap crunch, Linsley’s departure was expected, and he said at multiple points after the end of the season that his agents and the team had not had any real discussions about him returning next season.

The Packers could move versatile third-year offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to center from left guard, as Jenkins filled in for Linsley when he missed time this season with injury. 2020 sixth round pick Jon Runyan Jr. would be the favorite to start at left guard if Green Bay shifted Jenkins to center.

