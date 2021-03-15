Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County fire crews are responding to a structure fire at a home on Golden Road in Plover.

The call for the fire came in just midnight.

Several departments responded to the call including Stevens Point, Plover, Rudolph, Hull and Park Ridge.

Officials with the Plover Fire Department tell NewsChannel 7 that no injuries were reported in the fire, which started in a garage on the property and then jumped to the home. The cause is under investigation at this time.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates throughout the morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.