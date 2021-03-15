Advertisement

Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

Ron Johnson in Eau Claire
Ron Johnson in Eau Claire(weau)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denies that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn’t concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.

The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements.

But Johnson, in an interview Monday on WISN-AM, said “there’s no racism involved.” He says, “It has nothing to do with race, it has everything to do with riots.”

