Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denies that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn’t concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters.
The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements.
But Johnson, in an interview Monday on WISN-AM, said “there’s no racism involved.” He says, “It has nothing to do with race, it has everything to do with riots.”
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)