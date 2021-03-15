First Alert Weather - Breezy Monday with Light Snow Arriving Monday Evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Breezy conditions continue for the start of the work week, with light rain and snow showers arriving by early Monday evening and will continue into early Tuesday morning. While this storm system will not be a major snow producer for central Wisconsin, there will be some heavier snow fall possible south of Juneau and Adams Counties. Overall, road conditions will deteriorate for Monday evening, with most snow shower accumulation ending well before daybreak Tuesday.

Light snow possible late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Cool conditions will continue for Tuesday, before another wind shift arriving Wednesday throughout the rest of the week that will bring milder weather back to Wisconsin. Temperatures will remain well above normal for mid-March, with high temperatures approaching 50° by St. Patrick’s Day.

While the milder weather continues throughout the weekend, the next storm system will approach for next Monday and Tuesday, with most areas receiving some light rainfall early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.