3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say three are dead after a car struck nine people near a downtown community college.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says several other people were badly hurt in the Monday morning crash, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody.

Nisleit said the 71-year-old driver was arrested and appeared to be driving while impaired.

