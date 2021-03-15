Advertisement

Deep Bench: How to best handle a relapse in mental illness recovery

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Preventing relapse is an important part of managing a mental illness. But unfortunately, having a relapse is more common than you may think.

Rachel Zentner, licensed professional counselor at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Monday to discuss mental illness relapse and its triggers. She said relapsed when it comes to mental health has to do with the return of disorder and an inability to function.

“So oftentimes when you live with mental illness, or mental health conditions, you may have symptoms that return, but they don’t normally impact functioning. A full relapse would mean the mental health condition or mental health disorder has returned to a place where it’s impacting functioning,” Zentner explained.

She said one common trigger to a relapse is the changing of seasons, like we are seeing now in the transition from winter to spring. Other common triggers are letting your health care routine slide where you’re not taking care of yourself as well as you had been and major life changes, positive or negative, like getting or losing a job, or a new physical health condition.

“These are all things that can really rock the boat for folks that are struggling,” Zentner added, saying that by no means does a relapse mean a person has failed on their recovery. “The idea that sometimes your symptoms would come back, whether it has anything to do with what you’ve done, is pretty common. It’s part of living with a mental health condition, rather than simply recovering and having it be a one and done type situation.”

If you do experience a relapse, Zentner said the best thing you can do is go back to doing what worked. For example, if you’ve had therapy in the past, it might be a good idea to call your therapist to make an appointment. Also, if you know you’ve been sliding on the amount of sleep you’re getting every night, it’s best to adjust your schedule to make sure you’re getting an adequate amount.

“Figure out what is going to work for you,” she said. “It isn’t the same for every person. There’s so many things that will make your unique living wellness plan right for you. Find out what that is [and] stick to it every day. It might seem boring, but it will prevent relapse.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

Cole Caufield scores two goals, including OT winner, to send Badgers to Big Ten Championship Game
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home
Renovations will bring new fan experiences to Athletic Park
Renovations will bring new fan experiences to Athletic Park
Doctors say now is the time to get ahead of your allergy symptoms
Doctors say now is the time to get ahead of your allergy symptoms