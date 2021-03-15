Cole Caufield scores two goals, including OT winner, to send Badgers to Big Ten Championship Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Cole Caufield came up clutch for his team when they needed him most. With his Badgers down 3-2 in the third period of their Big Ten semifinal matchup with Penn State, Caufield scored the tying goal late in the third period, then netted the game-winner on a breakaway in overtime.

📽️: Cole Caufield with the heart breaker 💔



Next stop: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021

The win sends the Badgers to the Big Ten title game, where they’ll play the winner of Minnesota and Michigan on Monday night.

