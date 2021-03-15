Advertisement

Cole Caufield scores two goals, including OT winner, to send Badgers to Big Ten Championship Game

(WEAU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Cole Caufield came up clutch for his team when they needed him most. With his Badgers down 3-2 in the third period of their Big Ten semifinal matchup with Penn State, Caufield scored the tying goal late in the third period, then netted the game-winner on a breakaway in overtime.

The win sends the Badgers to the Big Ten title game, where they’ll play the winner of Minnesota and Michigan on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
REPORT: Linsley will sign with Chargers, becomes highest paid center in NFL
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 41: Reliving Moments Part One, Columbus Catholic’s Buzzer Beater
Doepke Park in Rib Mountain.
Wausau youth baseball and softball planning for normality, youth sports sign-ups are underway