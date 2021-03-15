‘Circle’ TV Network Now Available to WSAW Viewers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Circle, a new country music and lifestyle network, is now available to WSAW viewers. For those who watch WSAW over the air, you can watch Circle using your antenna on channel 7.6.

Circle has a wide variety of country music programming, including “Opry Live,” which features Grand Ole Opry performances each week. Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.

Additional programming includes American Music Spotlight, Authentic America, Backstage at the Opry, Honky Tonk Ranch, Better Half, The Beverly Hillbillies, Bonanza, Craig’s World, On the Road, Only in American with Larry the Cable Guy, The Southern Weekend, Upstream with Elizabeth Cook, The Write Stuff and many more!

Viewers may need to rescan to receive Circle programming. For most TVs, you can rescan with a few simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels, including CIRCLE.

If these steps don’t work, you may want to search online for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

You can learn more about Circle and its programs here: www.inthecircle.com

