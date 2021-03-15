Celebrate Plover Foundation striving to raise $2M for Lake Pacawa Park

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Celebrate Plover Foundation and the Village of Plover are starting their fundraising campaign to help pay for the construction of phase two of the Lake Pacawa project.

The goal is to raise about $2 million from the community, while the other half of the project is being paid for by the Village of Plover.

“We’ve been really excited about this project for a while,” Village of Plover Administrator Dan Mahoney said. “No matter your age, no matter your ability, it’s a place where families can bring their children to really enjoy themselves.”

The new plans call for an all-inclusive playground and splash pad for anyone with disabilities.

There’s also plans for accessible fishing piers and a canoe and kayak area.

“We’re on such a good start with respect to having about half a million dollars raised already that with the support of the community,” Mahoney said, “we certainly can get there.”

Fundraising began about two weeks ago, and Celebrate Plover will reach out to area businesses and people to reach their $2 million goal.

“The all-inclusivity of it is just amazing,” Building Inspector for the Plover Fire Department Eric Krug said.

It was Krug’s suggestion to make the park for everyone, because of his personal experience with his daughter.

“Our seven-year-old has gone through quite the ordeal, and she has what’s known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome and in the last part of her surgery, she ended up having a stroke,” Krug said.

Krug and his wife met several kids during his daughter’s, Eliana, physical therapy with similar struggles. He wanted to be there to help other families in the same boat as his family.

“A regular playground just doesn’t allow some of these kids to be able to climb easily, [and] be able to interact in an easy way,” Krug said.

Eliana says she is excited to get out and enjoy the new equipment, her sister, Brynlee, is also excited.

“I’m gonna first go on the splash pad and get wet,” Brynlee Krug said.

Construction is expected to start Aug. 2 and if you would like to donate, be sure to follow the link.

