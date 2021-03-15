10 years later, CDC’s Tips Campaign continues to help people quit smoking

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign enters its 10th year on March 1 with new ads that encourage people who smoke to quit. This year’s Tips campaign features ads that will air on national and cable television, online and streaming radio.

The Tips campaign profiles real people living with serious long-term health effects from smoking and secondhand smoke exposure. The campaign also features compelling stories of the toll these smoking-related conditions have taken on family members.

Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the impact and importance of the campaign and why it’s important during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.