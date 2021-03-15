Advertisement

10 years later, CDC’s Tips Campaign continues to help people quit smoking

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign enters its 10th year on March 1 with new ads that encourage people who smoke to quit. This year’s Tips campaign features ads that will air on national and cable television, online and streaming radio.

The Tips campaign profiles real people living with serious long-term health effects from smoking and secondhand smoke exposure. The campaign also features compelling stories of the toll these smoking-related conditions have taken on family members.

Dr. Karen Hacker, Director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the impact and importance of the campaign and why it’s important during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

Cole Caufield scores two goals, including OT winner, to send Badgers to Big Ten Championship Game
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home
Renovations will bring new fan experiences to Athletic Park
Renovations will bring new fan experiences to Athletic Park
Doctors say now is the time to get ahead of your allergy symptoms
Doctors say now is the time to get ahead of your allergy symptoms
Man struggles with mental health issues
Deep Bench: How to best handle a relapse in mental illness recovery