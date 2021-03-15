Advertisement

ADRC fall prevention seminar to help older adults, caregivers reduce falling

By Stella Porter
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders are noticing older adults in central Wisconsin are having worse falls, and it’s taking longer for them to get help. Health systems and the Aging and Disability Resource Center are partnering for an event aimed at teaching people how to prevent falls.

The ADRC believes senior falls are entirely preventable and not a normal part of aging.

That’s why they’ve set up two virtual events for caregivers and older adults to learn why falls happen and what to do if you fall. Their goal is to eliminate the fear around falling with education that can help seniors feel more confident.

“There was a spike in falls, maybe more than usual,” said Kate Giblin of the ADRC Portage County.

While many families have tried to keep older loved ones safe from COVID this last year, it’s also led to more isolation and less activity, making falls worse because people aren’t found as quickly, Giblin explained.

“The loss of independence and the long-term effects of the fall, which really create ripple effects through people’s lives and through our community, can also be prevented,” said Giblin. “I think there’s a belief that this is inevitable, but the fall itself is preventable in many cases.”

She says it can also affect the entire family, causing loved ones to need to step in and take on a more time-consuming role. Falls can also be expensive.

Giblin says things like vision, medication and exercise are all things that can be adjusted to reduce the likelihood of a fall.

Physical therapists from Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic as well as ADRC Central Wisconsin and Portage County staff are scheduled to speak at the events.

To sign up as a caregiver or older adult, go to www.adrc-cw.org/falls or call (888)-486-9545. The sessions will be held for caregivers next Tuesday, March 23rd and older adults next Thursday, March 25th. You can still join by phone if you do not have internet.

