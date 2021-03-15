2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin Monday, the state’s top health agency noted.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports 2,015,127 doses of the COVID-19 shot have been given out in the state. DHS has previously noted this number does not necessarily mean the doses were given out to Wisconsin residents, just that they were given out in Wisconsin.

There have been 1,972,560 doses given out to Wisconsin residents since the start of the vaccine rollout, 4,756 of which were given this week.

Data indicate 21.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 12.3% is fully vaccinated.

So far in South Central Wisconsin, no county has reached 20% yet for the percent of residents being fully vaccinated. Iowa County leads the region in terms of first doses, with 27.6% of residents having received their first dose.

The percent of residents ages 65 and older officially hit 40% Monday for those who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, while 68.4% of people have received at least one dose.

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

DHS did not report any COVID-19 deaths Monday, with the total number of deaths from the virus remaining at 6,536. This is the fifth day this month that zero deaths have been reported.

There were 294 COVID-19 cases added, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 437. The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported is nearing 570,000, being currently at 569,932.

Thirty COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals Monday out of the 212 total. In the past month, the total number of hospitalizations has dropped from 402 to 212 on Monday. The total number of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 has also dropped, from 116 last month to 57 now.

