Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is facing more criticism for comments he made on a radio show this past Thursday.

While appearing on The Joe Pags Show, Johnson explained why he was not afraid during the U.S. Capitol attack, which killed five people on January 6. CLICK HERE to listen to the podcast.

“Mainly because I knew those thousands of people who were marching the Capitol and try to pressure me the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned. Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe - this is going to get me in trouble - had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA, I might have been a little concerned,” said Senator Johnson.

Both of the Democrats who are already in the running for Johnson’s seat in 2022 jumped on the comments.

Alex Lasry, the Milwaukee Bucks executive, said Saturday that “Ron Johnson is a racist and is unfit to serve the people of Wisconsin. There is no missing context here. He knew what he was saying. He knew he shouldn’t say it - but this is who he is,” said Lasry.

Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County Executive, also sounded off.

“This is a new despicable low, even for Senator Johnson,” said Nelson. “It’s okay for white folks to break into the Capitol and assault police officers and you feel safe, but if it were Black Lives Matter, then it’s dangerous?”

Senator Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he made the comment because of the violence and property damage that followed last summer’s protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat who is Black, was among those who called Johnson’s comments “totally racist” and ridiculous.

