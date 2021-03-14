Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center to open for summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center was among the places that had to keep its doors closed last summer due to COVID-19. But with summer once again approaching they are staffing up and say they are ready to get back to business as usual.

“it’s great to be back here, step on the deck and all. I’m looking really forward to it and I have talked to several community members that are very, very excited to come back and enjoy the summer,” said General Manager Debbie Hubacek.

Hubacek is a retired nurse who says she did not expect to take on such a big role when she agreed to serve on the staff eight years ago. She said she loves working with the kids, though, and is excited about a new “splash pad, " that should be completed before the opening date.

The splash pad will be especially good for the littler kids. “It will be zero depth, so there’ll be running water, but constantly drained,” she said.

The Village of Rothschild decided to let them reopen without restrictions.

“We have a capacity of 695 patrons. We’ve never reached that in the years that I’ve worked here. We have gone up to 450, 500 people,” Hubacek said.

Serving that many people will require more staff though. Hubacek said she knows that there is a shortage of certified lifeguards right now.

“I have probably 12 to 13 lifeguards that are coming back that I’m very excited about,” she said.

Hubacek is looking to hire at least five more lifeguards as well as concessions and desk staff.

“I will be offering orientation, training and certification for those that are hired,” she said. Training is a combination of online and in-person through the red cross. The aquatic center is covering the cost of certification for all of those that are hired.

Hubacek’s whole family is involved in running the center, with her husband and children taking on part-time positions as well.

