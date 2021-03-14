Advertisement

Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center to open for summer

Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center to open for summer
Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center to open for summer(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center was among the places that had to keep its doors closed last summer due to COVID-19.  But with summer once again approaching they are staffing up and say they are ready to get back to business as usual.

“it’s great to be back here, step on the deck and all.  I’m looking really forward to it and I have talked to several community members that are very, very excited to come back and enjoy the summer,” said General Manager Debbie Hubacek.

Hubacek is a retired nurse who says she did not expect to take on such a big role when she agreed to serve on the staff eight years ago.  She said she loves working with the kids, though, and is excited about a new “splash pad, " that should be completed before the opening date.

The splash pad will be especially good for the littler kids.  “It will be zero depth, so there’ll be running water, but constantly drained,” she said.

The Village of Rothschild decided to let them reopen without restrictions.

“We have a capacity of 695 patrons.  We’ve never reached that in the years that I’ve worked here.  We have gone up to 450, 500 people,” Hubacek said.

Serving that many people will require more staff though.  Hubacek said she knows that there is a shortage of certified lifeguards right now.

“I have probably 12 to 13 lifeguards that are coming back that I’m very excited about,” she said.

Hubacek is looking to hire at least five more lifeguards as well as concessions and desk staff.

“I will be offering orientation, training and certification for those that are hired,” she said.  Training is a combination of online and in-person through the red cross.  The aquatic center is covering the cost of certification for all of those that are hired.

Hubacek’s whole family is involved in running the center, with her husband and children taking on part-time positions as well.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the waterpark looked in 2018
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely,’ Rothschild village administrator is ‘shocked’
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Golfers enjoy access to courses
Golf season lures many to courses
Northcentral Technical College Dental Hygiene students seek more patients
Dental Hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College seek more patients

Latest News

Mainly clear and chilly tonight.
First Alert Weather: Risk of some snow later Monday into Monday Night
Badgers enter tournament as #9 seed in South Region
274 new COVID-19 cases; 12 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers