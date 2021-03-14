Advertisement

REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Jones will be back in Green Bay next season. The running back reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $48-million with a $13-million signing bonus.

Jones initially broke the news by tweeting out this.

Schefter also added that Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said “Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay.”

Jones jumped on Instagram to express his excitement. “We’re gonna run it back. We have unfinished business,” said Jones.

The 26-year-old rushed for 1,000 or more yards the past two seasons. Last year, he finished with a career-high 1,104 rushing yards. He totaled nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving TDs.

In the 2019 season, Jones broke out. He rushed for 1,084 yards and a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He also reeled in three receiving touchdowns.

