REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aaron Jones will be back in Green Bay next season. The running back reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $48-million with a $13-million signing bonus.

Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Jones initially broke the news by tweeting out this.

Schefter also added that Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said “Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay.”

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Jones jumped on Instagram to express his excitement. “We’re gonna run it back. We have unfinished business,” said Jones.

Aaron Jones is live on Instagram right now thanking people for congratulating him.



"Mom, are you on here? I love you!"



"We're gonna run it back. We have unfinished business." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 14, 2021

The 26-year-old rushed for 1,000 or more yards the past two seasons. Last year, he finished with a career-high 1,104 rushing yards. He totaled nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving TDs.

In the 2019 season, Jones broke out. He rushed for 1,084 yards and a career-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He also reeled in three receiving touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.