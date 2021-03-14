Golf season lures many to courses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today marked the beginning of the golf season for some local courses. Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Facility is one that opened in full. They say it’s the second earliest they’ve been able to open for a season.

“We had a mild winter first, early spring, then we had that nice rain to get the frost out of the ground, and then we got the wind after that to dry it out so everything just worked perfectly,” said Max Goska, who runs the course with his family.

Golfers are just as ready as the course owners to get the season started, and came out in droves to enjoy the good weather and a sport they’ve been missing all winter.

“We announced it yesterday. We put it on Facebook and did an email blast and within, I’d say three hours we almost had a tee sheet filled up, and this morning we couldn’t take any more tee times because we were booked up solid,” Goska said.

Rib Mountain Golf Course was only able to open their driving range today. Peggy Oliva and her family own that course, and she said a couple of the holes were still too wet for the golf carts. But that didn’t keep people away.

“We just opened up at 11 o’clock, and there were already people lined up in the parking lot to get their buckets of balls to go over to the driving range,” Oliva said.

Oliva said the soil is mostly sand, and drainage is good. She thinks the full course will dry out enough to open on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“People love golf and it’s the first time to get out after that long winter. They’ll wear mittens, hats, long johns just to get out,” she said.

Goska says he is optimistic about this year’s season.

“With everyone being able to get their vaccinations, hopefully this year will be a better year and hopefully we can just start getting back to normal,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.