First Alert Weather: Cooler end to the weekend, risk of some snow later Monday

A good deal of sunshine today. Light snow and snow showers are expected later Monday afternoon into the evening.
Mostly sunny and cooler today.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the last full weekend of winter on the calendar and Mother Nature has provided the second weekend in a row with fairly quiet and comfortable conditions for the first half of March locally. Mostly sunny for today and cooler with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 40s.

A starlit sky and chilly tonight. Lows ranging from the upper single digits to mid teens in the coldest spots across the north, to the upper teens to mid 20s in the rest of the region.

Sunshine will be around during the morning on Monday.
Light snow will move into the southern parts of the area late in the day on Monday.
A band of light snow and snow showers will move across the area Monday evening.
Monday will start off with sunshine, giving way to increasing clouds by the afternoon. Light snow and snow showers are expected to develop by the late afternoon across parts of Central Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Times of light snow and snow showers Monday night, tapering off around or just after midnight from southwest to northeast. Total snowfall will range from a coating to 1″ from Marshfield to Plover and north of Waupaca, to 1 to 3″ of snow farther south. Roads will be wet and slippery during the evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

A coating to 1" is possible from Stevens Point on north, while 1-3" could accumulate to the...
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs around 40. St. Patrick’s Day is partly sunny. There is a chance of showers in the far south. Highs in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday feature a fair amount of sunshine with high in the mid 40s Thursday, mid to upper 40s Friday. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry. Spring officially gets underway on Saturday, and there will be some sunshine. Milder with highs in the low to mid 50s. More clouds than sun next Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

