Emerald Ash Borer infestation forces tree removals around Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many ash trees around Marathon County are being removed due to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.

The insects make homes in ash trees, damaging the tree’s health. This can lead to trees losing limbs and eventually falling over.

The invasive species returned to Marathon County last November according to City Forester Andrew Sims.

The mild weather in central Wis. allowed Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to get ahead of the situation.

“Because we had such low snowfall this winter” Sims explained, “we were able to get into parks and proactively address those trees.”

With treatment injected into the truck of a tree, trees can stand tall for a couple years but eventually have to be removed.

“We did remove a lot of trees that were near higher traffic areas where if they were to become infested and fell,” Sims explained, “they could potentially injure someone.”

Despite the loss of hundreds of trees, Sims says the wood is going to good use.

“We contacted with a company called Urban Evolutions that has a corporate office that they’re supplying material for.” Sims said. “Flooring or wall paneling, so a lot of those ash went to them. We have another partnership with a local logger whose selling it and we get revenue for this. And then with the school district. Students are going to learn to cut that wood.”

And he says clearing the infested trees makes room for new, healthier trees.

“We plant every spring and fall,” Sims said. “As we plan, we’ll purchase additional trees and start putting them in parks.”

Sims says the city does not treat trees on private properties, but residents should treat ash trees in their backyards or neighborhoods by contacting a certified arborist to assist with the process.

