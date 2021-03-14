Advertisement

Emerald Ash Borer infestation forces tree removals around Marathon County

Marathon County removes hundreds of ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer infestation
Marathon County removes hundreds of ash trees due to Emerald Ash Borer infestation(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many ash trees around Marathon County are being removed due to the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.

The insects make homes in ash trees, damaging the tree’s health. This can lead to trees losing limbs and eventually falling over.

The invasive species returned to Marathon County last November according to City Forester Andrew Sims.

The mild weather in central Wis. allowed Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to get ahead of the situation.

“Because we had such low snowfall this winter” Sims explained, “we were able to get into parks and proactively address those trees.”

With treatment injected into the truck of a tree, trees can stand tall for a couple years but eventually have to be removed.

“We did remove a lot of trees that were near higher traffic areas where if they were to become infested and fell,” Sims explained, “they could potentially injure someone.”

Despite the loss of hundreds of trees, Sims says the wood is going to good use.

“We contacted with a company called Urban Evolutions that has a corporate office that they’re supplying material for.” Sims said. “Flooring or wall paneling, so a lot of those ash went to them. We have another partnership with a local logger whose selling it and we get revenue for this. And then with the school district. Students are going to learn to cut that wood.”

And he says clearing the infested trees makes room for new, healthier trees.

“We plant every spring and fall,” Sims said. “As we plan, we’ll purchase additional trees and start putting them in parks.”

Sims says the city does not treat trees on private properties, but residents should treat ash trees in their backyards or neighborhoods by contacting a certified arborist to assist with the process.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the waterpark looked in 2018
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely,’ Rothschild village administrator is ‘shocked’
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa
Virtual learning
Some parents to receive reimbursement for food costs due to virtual learning
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Human remains discovered in Wood County

Latest News

Golfers enjoy access to courses
Golf season lures many to courses
Mainly clear and cool tonight.
First Alert Weather: Bright end to the weekend, chance of snow showers later Monday
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Over two-thirds of Wisconsinites 65 and older received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine