Badgers enter tournament as #9 seed in South Region

MADISON Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Badgers are a #9 seed for the NCAA tournament, the Badgers will open tournament play on Friday with a matchup against #8 North Carolina.

The winner of that round of 64 game would likely face #1 seed Baylor in the second round. Wisconsin fell in the Big Ten quarterfinals to Iowa on Friday night. The Badgers limp into the tournament, having lost 7 of their last 10 games.

The entire NCAA tournament will be played in a “bubble” in Indianapolis.

