Advertisement

274 new COVID-19 cases; 12 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

Cases have been on a downward trend since reaching a peak in November, 2020
(wagm)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest vaccine data from the Department of Health Services shows 12.1 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, while 21.5 percent have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,822 tests over the past day—274 of them returned positive. The state has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for a little over a month now, according to the DHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 420.

Another 17 people checked in to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past day. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The agency recorded negative 2 deaths Sunday, saying the net decrease reflects corrections made from previous reports. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now sits at 6,536.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 569,638, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.8 percent have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the waterpark looked in 2018
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely,’ Rothschild village administrator is ‘shocked’
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Golfers enjoy access to courses
Golf season lures many to courses
Northcentral Technical College Dental Hygiene students seek more patients
Dental Hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College seek more patients

Latest News

Badgers enter tournament as #9 seed in South Region
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers
Mostly sunny and cooler today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler end to the weekend, risk of some snow later Monday
Mostly sunny and cooler today. Light snow moving into the area Monday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast