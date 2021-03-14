Advertisement

2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. at a business, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Jara didn’t provide further details about the shooting, including whether investigators believe all of the shots were fired by one person or what led to it.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the waterpark looked in 2018
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely,’ Rothschild village administrator is ‘shocked’
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa
Northcentral Technical College Dental Hygiene students seek more patients
Dental Hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College seek more patients
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Golfers enjoy access to courses
Golf season lures many to courses

Latest News

Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe
Mostly sunny and cooler today.
First Alert Weather: Cooler end to the weekend, risk of some snow later Monday
Mostly sunny and cooler today. Light snow moving into the area Monday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast