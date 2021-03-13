Wisconsin approaching vaccine dose milestone, breaks record of doses given in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin state health officials are reporting a record number of vaccines administered within a 24-hour period Saturday.

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), the state administered another 66,757 shots in the arm since Friday’s report, bringing the total number of vaccines given to 1,962,159. That number is for both Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

The number of doses given in a 24-hour period shatters the previous record of 62,941, which was set back on March 5. The state is currently averaging 41,361 doses a day, meaning Wisconsin could reach the two million total “shots in the arm” milestone within the next two days.

Meanwhile, the state says another 20,447 people completed the vaccine series since Friday, bringing that statewide total to 687,640, or 11.9% of the state’s population authorized to receive the vaccine.

A total of 1,231,092 vaccines have been administered just to Wisconsin residents, which equals 21.1% of the population.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

According to the DHS, a total of 236,362 vaccine doses have been given to Wisconsin residents during the week of March 7, however health officials say that number may fluctuate.

Vaccination numbers are expected to increase quickly throughout the spring, as two million people with medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. CLICK HERE for a full list of eligible medical conditions. Gov. Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents will be able to get the vaccine starting May 1.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 12.6% of the eligible population have completed their vaccine series, which equals 59,959 people.

The DHS says a total of 159,248 shots have been administered to residents in the Northeast Wisconsin region so far, with 18,175 doses given this week.

In the Fox Valley Wisconsin region, state health officials report 21,156 doses of the vaccine have been administered this week. A total of 171,957 vaccine doses have been given there.

So far, the DHS reports that region has seen 11.3% of the population, or 61,883 people, complete the vaccine series.

The state reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, bringing the Wisconsin’s death toll to 6,538. The seven-day average is currently nine deaths per day.

Meanwhile, a total of 462 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative total of positive tests to 569,364.

The state reported 4,550 new negative tests, bringing that total to 2,666,006.

60 new hospitalizations were reported within the past 24 hours.

The state says 556,369 people have recovered from the virus, which equals 97.7% of all confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the state says another 6,298 cases are considered active as of Saturday, which equals 1.1% of all confirmed cases.

VACCINE NUMBERS BY COUNTY

(Instead of updating daily cases by county, we are updating vaccine numbers by counties in our viewing area. If you would like to view cases by county, CLICK HERE.)

BROWN COUNTY (Population: 264,542)

ONE DOSE - 52,901 (20.0%)

COMPLETE - 32,698 (12.4%)

CALUMET COUNTY (Population: 50,089)

ONE DOSE: 9,218 (18.4%)

COMPLETE 4,993 (10.0%)

DODGE COUNTY (Population: 87,839)

ONE DOSE: 15,793 (18.0%)

COMPLETE: 8,970 (10.2%)

DOOR COUNTY (Population: 27,668)

ONE DOSE – 8,049 (29.1%)

COMPLETE - 4,948 (17.9%)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (Population: 103,403)

ONE DOSE – 21,153 (20.5%)

COMPLETE – 14,214 (13.8%)

FOREST COUNTY (Population: 9,004)

ONE DOSE - 2,334 (25.9%)

COMPLETE - 1,517 (16.8%)

FLORENCE COUNTY (Population: 4,295)

ONE DOSE - 961 (22.4%)

COMPLETE - 727 (16.9%)

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (Population: 18,913)

ONE DOSE - 4,164 (22.0%)

COMPLETE - 2,452 (13.0%)

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (Population: 20,434)

ONE DOSE – 4,005 (19.6%)

COMPLETE - 2,192 (10.7%)

MANITOWOC COUNTY (Population: 78,981)

ONE DOSE – 17,387 (22.0%)

COMPLETE – 10,162 (12.9%)

MARINETTE COUNTY (Population: 40,350)

ONE DOSE – 8,005 (19.8%)

COMPLETE - 4,614 (11.4%)

MENOMINEE COUNTY (4,556)

ONE DOSE - 1,690 (37.1%)

COMPLETE - 817 (17.9%)

OCONTO COUNTY (Population: 37,930)

ONE DOSE – 7,533 (19.9%)

COMPLETE - 4,618 (12.2%)

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (Population: 187,885)

ONE DOSE – 36,277 (19.3%)

COMPLETE - 19,648 (10.5%)

SHAWANO COUNTY (Population: 40,899)

ONE DOSE – 8,056 (19.7%)

COMPLETE - 4,177 (10.2%)

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (Population: 115,340)

ONE DOSE – 22,541 (19.5%)

COMPLETE - 10,769 (9.3%)

WAUPACA COUNTY (Population: 50,990)

ONE DOSE – 10,040 (19.7%)

COMPLETE - 5,394 (10.6%)

WAUSHARA COUNTY (Population: 24,443)

ONE DOSE - 4,395 (18.0%)

COMPLETE - 2,954 (12.1%)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (Population: 171,907)

ONE DOSE – 35,833 (20.8%)

COMPLETE – 21,448 (12.5%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 226 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of seven patients from Friday, and 29 fewer than one week ago. Out of those patients, 64 are in the ICU, an increase of nine from Friday and a decrease of one from one week ago.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

