UWSP Men’s Hockey falls in the WIAC tournament final with a 3-2 loss to UW- Superior

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP men’s hockey fell to UW-Superior 3-2 in the WIAC championship Friday. Without a Division III tournament this season, the loss closes out the Pointers 2021 season with a 7-4-1 record.

The first period saw a total of 13 shots on goal from both sides combined, with both sides staying scoreless.

But it was in the second when the Pointers broke the ice. After a slashing penalty early in the period, Colin Raver fired one past Myles Hector for the first score of the game just two minutes into the period. It was his first goal of the tournament.

Then Wednesday’s hero Carter Roo added onto the lead with his 2nd of the postseason. The Pointers were starting to build a commanding lead.

The Yellow Jackets had a response, with Colton Banks putting the first on the board and cutting the deficit in half 11 minutes into the period.

By the end of the second, both teams had registered 20 shots on goal apiece as the Pointers went into the 3rd just twenty minutes away from victory.

But the third period was not kind to UWSP. Nine minutes into the period, the Yellow Jackets tied it up off the stick of Chad Lopez,

After an interference penalty on the Pointers, the Yellow Jackets entered the powerplay with a prime chance to take the lead. Levi Cudmore found the back of the net 20 seconds into the power play to give them the 3-2 lead.

Multiple shots were thrown at the net late with UWSP pulling their goaltender, but the effort was futile.

