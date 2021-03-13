Advertisement

Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s K-9 units help make more than 5 drug-related arrests in two days

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU Co., Wis. (WEAU) -Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine are some of the drugs the K-9 teams at the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office recovered on two separate days in multiple cities across the county.

At a traffic stop in Arcadia on March 9, K-9 Javy found cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs held without a valid prescription. This led to the arrest of Heidi Nelson of Eau Claire on drug-related charges.

On that same day, K-9 Javy also found a loaded firearm, heroin and marijuana in a car stopped in Whitehall. Law enforcement at the scene arrested Gage Lewallen of Augusta on several drug charges along with a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two days later, K-9 Luke, also with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, alerted his handler to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a car stopped in the Town of Gale. 38-year-old Amanda Matheny of La Crosse was arrested.

K-9 Luke was called to investigate another car on March 11 in Arcadia. Again K-9 Luke found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Robert Boettiger of Bruce and Travis Trudeau of Conrath were arrested on drug charges. In addition to these charges, Dawn Malecki of Holcombe also is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How the waterpark looked in 2018
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely,’ Rothschild village administrator is ‘shocked’
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa
Virtual learning
Some parents to receive reimbursement for food costs due to virtual learning
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Human remains discovered in Wood County

Latest News

City "shocked" at water park closing
City "shocked" at water park closing
A good deal of sunshine and mild this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine on Saturday, cooler on Sunday.
Northcentral Technical College Dental Hygiene students seek more patients
Dental Hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College seek more patients
River the dog interacts with a student
‘River’ the therapy dog makes school more fun at Amherst Elementary