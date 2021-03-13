First Alert Weather: Bright end to the weekend, chance of snow showers later Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tranquil for tonight with a mainly clear sky. Lows ranging from the low to mid 20s north, to the upper 20s to low 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Sunday. (WSAW)

A good amount of sunshine but cooler on Sunday thanks to an easterly wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The winter storm that has been dumping heavy snow in the Rockies, while producing heavy rain and storms in the Plains states will weaken as it shifts east to start the work week. There is a chance of snow showers from Highway 29 on south Monday afternoon into Monday night. Mostly cloudy across the region with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. When the flakes wind down later Monday night, a coating to 1″ is possible from near Medford and Wausau down to around Highway 10, with an inch or two possible farther south in the viewing area. Roads will be wet and a bit slippery overnight into early Tuesday morning in parts of Central Wisconsin.

Turning mostly cloudy on Monday, snow showers possible later in the afternoon. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers could impact Central Wisconsin Monday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers could lead to minor accumulations Monday night. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. St. Patrick’s Day features plenty of clouds with rain or snow showers possible as the day goes along. High in the mid 40s.

Rain or snow showers could affect the area on Wednesday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and a bit milder later in the week ahead with highs on Thursday around 40, rising to the upper 40s on Friday, and around 50 next Saturday, which is the first day of spring.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.