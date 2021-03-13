Dental Hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College seek more patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Securing patients has always been challenging for dental hygiene students at Northcentral Technical College, but the pandemic has made it even more challenging.

NTC Dental Clinic offers affordable dental care for people in Central Wisconsin. While the clinic provides several, everyday oral procedures for patients, it is a learning environment for the the college’s students, according to Dean of the School of Health Sciences Dr. Marlene Roberts.

“Because we are an academic institution our appointments are a lot longer.” Roberts explained. “Patients have a time commitment. When you come into the clinic, you can’t do an hour lunch break and have a cleaning. You have to commit to that student’s learning experience.”

Screening for COVID-19 has prolonged some of these lessons. If a patient comes in for a procedure but shows sign of the virus or was recently exposed, their appointment must be postponed.

“With COVID we have changed our protocol and our screen processes,” Roberts said. “The fact that if you have any symptoms then you are not coming into the clinic. And so that has put a bit of a hindrance on finding patients for our students, as well as rescheduling.”

Having a “back-up” list of patients can help the students meet their need of patients.

“A lot of students utilize family members and friends that they can call and that way they can meet their competencies,” she said. “Having a steady flow of patients for the dental clinic is very important for their completion.”

