Wood County confirms human remains are missing man, Zach Vasa

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department confirms human remains found this week near Marshfield are Zachary Vasa.

Vasa, 32, was reported missing June 13, 2020. He was last seen at a home in Marshfield.

A two-day search was conducted in an area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue in the township of Rock. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

In July 2020, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive.

Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property but at the time a body wasn’t found. At the time, Becker said Immerfall was not cooperating with investigators.

