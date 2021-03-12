Advertisement

Wis. DNR awards more than $6.2 million to protect lakes, rivers

Boy kayaks on one of the 15,000 lakes home to Wisconsin. Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR
Boy kayaks on one of the 15,000 lakes home to Wisconsin. Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR(Wisconsin DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin communities will receive more than $6.2 million in order to restore and protect lakes, rivers and wetlands.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources announced the grants Tuesday, which will go toward projects that will make important contributions to these environments.

“One of the strengths of this program is that it supports local groups all along their journey to protect and restore the aquatic systems they know and love,” explained Alison Mikulyuk, DNR Lakes and Rivers Team Leader. “Local groups really come together to do incredible, positive things for our waters.”

The projects range in topic from outreach and education activities to habitat restoration and pollution reduction.

Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit that works to conserve freshwater streams, will reconnect the Blue River in Grant County to a floodplain in order to improve its ecological conditions.

Mikulyuk added that this isn’t the end of funding.

“While the grant projects from this year are just getting underway, next year’s grant cycle will be here before you know it,” Mikulyuk said.

The full list of project proposals that received awards is on the DNR’s website, as well as how to apply for the next round of funding.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

New eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine
New eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine
2021 NewsChannel 7 Small School Boys Basketball All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Small School Boys Basketball All-Stars
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the next eligible group to get the...
Two million more Wisconsinites to be vaccinated
2021 NewsChannel 7 Large School Boys Basketball All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Large School Boys Basketball All-Stars