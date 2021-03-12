Advertisement

Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely’

Baby enjoying equipment at Logger's Landing
Baby enjoying equipment at Logger's Landing(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The waterpark at the Grand Lodge Hotel in Rothschild is now closed.

A message on Facebook reads:

Dear Family, Friends, and Future Guests,

It is with a heavy heart, we announce the indefinite closure of Logger’s Landing Waterpark beginning Friday, March 12, 2021. Due to continued hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent staffing challenges unlike any we have seen in our portfolio, we’re closing the waterpark portion of the Grand Lodge Hotel for the safety of our guests and team.

The Grand Lodge Hotel will continue to operate as a Select Service Hotel and Conference Center in the Wausau area. The hotel will be closed between March 22nd and April 5th to allow the team to regroup and reorganize to continue to serve our hotel guests with care.

We truly apologize for the inconvenience this causes your family and understand you have many questions.

Due to high message and call volumes, we ask that March and April reservations email glfrontdesk@stoneycreekhotels.com and we will respond with reservation options as soon as possible. We will cancel and modify all existing reservations at no charge.

For reservations after April 5th, please call 800-659-2220 to cancel or rebook your reservations at the new hotel room rates.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

The hotel and waterpark are located at 805 Creske Ave. in Rothschild.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Outages remain, but power restored to most Thursday morning
DHS announces new eligibility, public likely eligible for COVID vaccine in May

Latest News

Wisconsin Indian Education Association
Nominations sought for Wisconsin Indian Education Association awards
Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’
11th Annual RV And Camping Show
11th Annual RV And Camping Show
Sunshine today and for this weekend. A chance of a winter storm early next week.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast