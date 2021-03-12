Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely’

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The waterpark at the Grand Lodge Hotel in Rothschild is now closed.

A message on Facebook reads:

Dear Family, Friends, and Future Guests,

It is with a heavy heart, we announce the indefinite closure of Logger’s Landing Waterpark beginning Friday, March 12, 2021. Due to continued hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent staffing challenges unlike any we have seen in our portfolio, we’re closing the waterpark portion of the Grand Lodge Hotel for the safety of our guests and team.

The Grand Lodge Hotel will continue to operate as a Select Service Hotel and Conference Center in the Wausau area. The hotel will be closed between March 22nd and April 5th to allow the team to regroup and reorganize to continue to serve our hotel guests with care.

We truly apologize for the inconvenience this causes your family and understand you have many questions.

Due to high message and call volumes, we ask that March and April reservations email glfrontdesk@stoneycreekhotels.com and we will respond with reservation options as soon as possible. We will cancel and modify all existing reservations at no charge.

For reservations after April 5th, please call 800-659-2220 to cancel or rebook your reservations at the new hotel room rates.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

The hotel and waterpark are located at 805 Creske Ave. in Rothschild.

