UWSP Men’s Hockey looks to close out season with WIAC title

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -For the seventh consecutive season, the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team is in the WIAC championship game. The #3 seed Pointers will host the #4 seed, UW-Superior, on Friday night at K.B. Willett Ice Arena.

UWSP defeated Northland College in the quarterfinals and Eau Claire in an overtime thriller in the semis to make the title game.

“Really we’re a locomotive right now,” says UWSP head coach Tyler Krueger. “The only thing that’s going to stop us is us.”'

Safe to say the Pointers are confident going into the game, they feel like they’re playing their best hockey at the right time.

“If we would take you know let’s say the last four or five games as a sample size, I think we are hitting tremendous strides,” says Jordan Fader, a junior forward for the Pointers.

“You know we went from being the worst team in college hockey in Division-III, that’s how we were playing, that’s literally what we were,” Krueger says.

“I mean now I think we are rolling, and we think we’re the best.”

Krueger is not joking when he says his team was playing that poorly earlier in the season.

“You know we went through the ringer of what we would normally go through in a five- or six-month season just in five weeks,” said Krueger.

The turning point came after a 4-1 road loss to UW-Stout on February 24. Krueger dressed only 15 skaters, four short of what they normally would, for the Friday rematch in Stevens Point.

They blew out the Blue Devils 6-3, and have not lost since.

“We did things for a reason,” Kruger says of the decision to only dress 15 players in the second game against Stout. “There’s a lot of things internally that went on there as well.

“But those 15 guys were bought in, and we didn’t have complete buy-in from everyone to the same standards, and therefore, we didn’t have any team chemistry, team unity, we couldn’t move forward as a group.”

Without an NCAA tournament, the still defending national champs (from two years ago) are once again in the final game they could possibly play in. So, while the stakes are not quite as high as a Frozen Four, they are treating it like one.

“When you know you’re playing in your last game of the season, it can be a double-edged sword of you know you control your own destiny, and it can kind of be a little bit of a mind game for a senior, knowing that it’s your last game,” Krueger says.

“And you’ve got to be able to really block that out and focus on the controllables”

“I think the urgency just naturally comes with it,” Fader says. “This is our national championship. Our goal was to win the WIAC, and we’re sitting in a spot to do so. So, I think the urgency that’s necessary to be there, is already there.”

