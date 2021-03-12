Two million more Wisconsinites to be vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the next eligible group to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 16 that has pre-existing medical conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. This means more than 2 million people will now be eligible in Wisconsin.

The new group includes anyone with medical conditions that causes them to be more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 like those with moderate to severe asthma, cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, among many more.

The DHS said Wisconsin is one of the top vaccinators in the nation and expects to start vaccinating everyone 16 or older by May.

“Each week in February and March, we have seen our vaccine grow, and even more vaccine is anticipated. All of this is very good news and we also have to remember that COVID-19 is still very present in our state and we all have to each do our part to stop the spread,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said. Willems Van Dijk also said anyone that has been previously eligible, is still eligible for the vaccine and will take priority over new groups.

The DHS encourages everyone eligible to get their vaccine.

Locally, Marshfield Clinic Health System told NewsChannel 7, while they are excited for the new eligible groups, they plan to vaccinate everyone in the previous categories before they move on in a first come, first serve basis.

To date, the DHS is working on placing mass vaccination sites throughout the state to ensure convenience and accessibility for everyone.

“We’re talking about 400,000 to 500,000 doses a week in the coming weeks, we need all hands on deck, because this is going to be the point where there’s lots of vaccine and lots of demand and we need lots of vaccinators administering it,” Willems Van Dijk said. The DHS wants to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over and whether you are vaccinated or not, following COVID-19 safety precautions is still required.

“The last thing we wanna do is let our guard down on issues around mitigation when we’re kind of at the finish line,” Governor Tony Evers said. “We don’t want at some point in time having to push out that finish line because we’ve decided to not mitigate when we should.”

In order to receive your vaccine if you are eligible, the COVID-19 vaccine registry on the DHS website has a series of screening questions to ensure eligibility.

