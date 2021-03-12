Advertisement

Top Foxconn executive buys $2m home in Wisconsin

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Alan Yeung and his wife, Stella Chan, bought the home in Elm Grove on March 5.

Yeung is Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives. The company had promised to build a $10 billion electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation denied tax credits for the company in October because it hadn’t fulfilled the minimum job-creation requirements to earn them.

