Some parents to receive reimbursement for food costs due to virtual learning

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents of school-aged children could soon be notified if they are eligible for assistance to offset food costs.

“COVID-19 has disrupted Wisconsinites’ lives, budgets, and educational plans for a full year now,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “The Pandemic EBT program will provide much-needed economic and nutritional support to families that need it the most.”

For families who have a QUEST card, benefits will be put onto that card. For other families, benefits will be put onto a P-EBT card that will be mailed to them. The total amount of benefits that a family can get for an individual child is based on how much time the child’s school said students in each grade learned from home.

The benefits are to help parents whose children would have normally received free or reduced prices lunch at school, but did not because of the pandemic. Because the 2020-2021 school year is already underway, Wisconsin will be providing benefits for August, September, October, and November 2020 at the end of March or early April 2021.

In the December stimulus package, Congress authorized the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to renew the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or P-EBT, for the 2020-2021 school year.

More than 350,000 families received P-EBT during the final months of the 2019-2020 school year. DHS states families will be notified of their eligibility in late March and early April.

CLICK HERE to visit DHS’ website for more information about requirements and eligibility.

