Advertisement

Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’

(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the annual initiative to clean up Wausau and surrounding communities.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean is Saturday, April 24. Teams must sign up by April 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registration closes at noon on April 23.

Click here to register online. Contact Taylre with questions at 715.348.1360 or taylres@ghidorzi.com.

This year, volunteers will go directly to their cleanup site rather than starting the morning with the kickoff at Corporate Cove. Clean-up kits which include a safety shirt, trash bags, gloves, and printed site map must be picked up ahead of time. Bags of trash should be left at a visible spot on the side of the road for drivers to pick up.

More than 25 tons of trash have been removed during the event. Organizers said it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and engage in a healthy outdoor activity in support of our community.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Outages remain, but power restored to most Thursday morning
DHS announces new eligibility, public likely eligible for COVID vaccine in May

Latest News

11th Annual RV And Camping Show
11th Annual RV And Camping Show
Sunshine today and for this weekend. A chance of a winter storm early next week.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.
First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine, milder weekend
New eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine
New eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine