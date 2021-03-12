Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the annual initiative to clean up Wausau and surrounding communities.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean is Saturday, April 24. Teams must sign up by April 9 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registration closes at noon on April 23.

This year, volunteers will go directly to their cleanup site rather than starting the morning with the kickoff at Corporate Cove. Clean-up kits which include a safety shirt, trash bags, gloves, and printed site map must be picked up ahead of time. Bags of trash should be left at a visible spot on the side of the road for drivers to pick up.

More than 25 tons of trash have been removed during the event. Organizers said it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and engage in a healthy outdoor activity in support of our community.

