Nominations sought for Wisconsin Indian Education Association awards

KESHENA, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Indian Education Association is accepting nominations to honor individuals deserving of special recognition.

Nominations are accepted for five categories:

• Outstanding American Indian Student of the Year

• Outstanding Indian Elder of the Year

• Outstanding Indian Educator of the Year

• Ronald N. Satz - Friend of Indian Education

• Indian Parents of the Year

Nominations should be submitted by email to: rbyington@wisc.edu

The conference and awards presentations will be held virtually online. The deadline to submit nominations is March 26. Click here for the awards nomination form. Click here for the awards criteria.

