Matt Bullis steps down as D.C. Everest’s girls’ basketball head coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s girls’ basketball Matt Bullis announced via Twitter that he is stepping down.

“Being the head coach at DC Everest was a dream, an honor, and one that I never took for granted,” said Bullis.

Bullis went 9-9 this past season and helped lead the Evergreens to the regional semifinals.

Bullis took over the head coaching position in 2010. He compiled a 113-57 record and three Wisconsin Valley Conference crowns during his tenure.

He also helped lead the Evergreens to state in 2015.

