Advertisement

Jobs numbers good in Wisconsin

jobs added in Wisconsin in January
jobs added in Wisconsin in January(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development released unemployment statistics for January today. The news is good, showing Wisconsin much lower than the national average.

“After losing 455,000 jobs due to the pandemic in March and April last year, we’ve gained back about two-thirds of those jobs, said Department of Workforce Development Chief Economist Dennis Winters.

The state saw an increase of 18,100 non-farm and private-sector jobs in January alone. That brought the unemployment rate from 4 % in December to 3.8%. That’s compared to the national rate of 6.3% for the same month.

“Our top industries are manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and when I say transportation that can be logistics, warehousing, but also automotive in that industry as well as information technology,” said North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Executive Director Jane Spencer.

These industries, Spencer says, are the reason why Wisconsin is rebounding so well.

“Businesses were able to put protocols in place and get back to work, and do well in that type of environment, where some places were not,” she said

Still, there are some industries that are not seeing success.

“Some industries obviously were hit more severely than were others, where at this point the leisure and hospitality sectors are still down over 20 percent, and particularly in arts and entertainment we’re still down almost a third,” Winters said.

Winters said he believes the vaccine will make people comfortable in public settings, and that 2021 would continue to show improvement throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

2021 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars Logo
2021 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars
Unemployment is down as more jobs are added in Wisconsin
Unemployment is down as more jobs are added in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency due to COVID-19 March 12 in the State...
Unprecedented: State Emergency Operations Center active for one full year
Family of Zach Vasa contacted by Wood Co. Sheriff's Office after remains found
Family of Zach Vasa contacted by Wood Co. Sheriff's Office after remains found