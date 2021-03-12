Jobs numbers good in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development released unemployment statistics for January today. The news is good, showing Wisconsin much lower than the national average.

“After losing 455,000 jobs due to the pandemic in March and April last year, we’ve gained back about two-thirds of those jobs, said Department of Workforce Development Chief Economist Dennis Winters.

The state saw an increase of 18,100 non-farm and private-sector jobs in January alone. That brought the unemployment rate from 4 % in December to 3.8%. That’s compared to the national rate of 6.3% for the same month.

“Our top industries are manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and when I say transportation that can be logistics, warehousing, but also automotive in that industry as well as information technology,” said North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Executive Director Jane Spencer.

These industries, Spencer says, are the reason why Wisconsin is rebounding so well.

“Businesses were able to put protocols in place and get back to work, and do well in that type of environment, where some places were not,” she said

Still, there are some industries that are not seeing success.

“Some industries obviously were hit more severely than were others, where at this point the leisure and hospitality sectors are still down over 20 percent, and particularly in arts and entertainment we’re still down almost a third,” Winters said.

Winters said he believes the vaccine will make people comfortable in public settings, and that 2021 would continue to show improvement throughout the year.

