First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine, milder weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you are a fan of sunshine and somewhat above-average temperatures for the first half of March, then the next few days will be exactly what you were looking for weather-wise. Sunshine will be plentiful today, not as breezy, but a bit cooler. Afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 40s.

A good deal of sunshine and mild this weekend. (WSAW)

A starlit sky for tonight and chilly. Lows ranging from the teens in the typically colder spots, to the low to mid 20s in most of the rest of the area. Wall to wall sunshine on Saturday, breezy, and milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A fair amount of sunshine to wrap up the weekend on Sunday with daytime temperatures peaking in the mid 40s.

Things could get interesting for the early part of the new work week. A winter storm, which will be producing heavy snow in the eastern Rockies and western Plains, while significant rainfall across the nation’s mid-section will be shifting east across the Midwest on Monday. There are differences between the long-range models on what we may or may not experience weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. The American GFS model pulls moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico and provides a risk of snow or snow showers, especially across Central Wisconsin Monday into later Monday night. Meantime, the European and Canadian models have drier air associated with high pressure, which will be located off to our east, cutting off the chances of any precipitation locally, and confining snow to southern Wisconsin or Illinois. Which model is right? It’s still too early to say, but for now, we’ll include a chance of snow or snow showers on Monday, with a chance of lingering snow showers on Tuesday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs Monday in the upper 30s, while rebounding into the low 40s Tuesday.

The American GFS model is all in on the risk of some snow locally Monday into Monday night. (WSAW)

The European Model keeps most of the snow showers to our south. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday for St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the mid 40s. A chance of rain showers on Thursday with highs close to 40. Sunshine is expected to return by the end of next week with highs in the upper 40s.

A mild weekend, but cooler next week. (WSAW)

