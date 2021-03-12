Advertisement

Extra income has provided a much-needed financial lifeline for women and their families

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic has forced thousands of women out of the workforce.  In order to face the economic burdens that have fallen on their shoulders, many of them became new Airbnb Hosts.

Airbnb estimates that 55% -- 2 million -- of their 4 million hosts globally are women. Since the start of the pandemic last March, new women hosts that have started hosting on Airbnb with only one listing have collectively earned $600 million. This lifeline isn’t limited to just hosts who are sharing their homes. In a recent Airbnb survey, 35% of these women reported that they started their online experience to replace lost income from a full-time or part-time job.

On Friday, Stephanie Ruiz, Regional Communications Lead for Latin America at Airbnb, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the trend and how that extra income is providing some much-needed financial relief.

For more information visit AIRBNB.COM/HOST

