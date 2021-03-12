Advertisement

Central Wisconsin RV and Camping show returns for 11th year

The indoor/outdoor show features RV’s, campers, motorhomes, and camping equipment from a variety of Wisconsin dealers.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 11th annual Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show kicks off Friday and will run through the weekend at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild.

The indoor/outdoor show features RVs, campers, motorhomes, and camping equipment from a variety of Wisconsin dealers.

Chuck Collins has organized the show for the last 11 years. He said families looking to purchase a camper or RV will be able to see what’s available as far as features and supply. RVs and campers are on low supply around the country.

The show is 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult admission is $8. Kids age 12 and younger are free.

CLICK HERE for more show information.

