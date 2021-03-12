Advertisement

8 years prison ordered for man in vape cartridge robbery and Wausau shooting

Bemowski booking photo (2019)
Bemowski booking photo (2019)(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 21-year-old convicted of shooting a 16-year-old while attempting to rob him will spend the next 8 years in prison.

In December, Kaiden Bemowski pleaded no contest to his most serious charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery. Bemowski will also spend 5 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Investigators said on Sept. 11, 2019 a woman drove her 16-year-old son to sell vaping cartridges that contained marijuana. The incident escalated into a shooting with her son suffering a grazing gunshot injury.

Police say Bemowski and a 14-year-old girl intended to rob the teen. The girl grabbed the product and ran. The 16-year-old got out of his mom’s car and chased after her. Bemowski told police he fired several rounds from a handgun-- trying to scare him, but one round struck the 16-year-old. Police said the woman then tried to run over Bemowski before taking her son to the hospital.

The teen’s mother, Julie Appleyard, was sentenced for her role to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Outages remain, but power restored to most Thursday morning
DHS announces new eligibility, public likely eligible for COVID vaccine in May

Latest News

The indoor/outdoor show features RV’s, campers, motorhomes, and camping equipment from a...
Central Wisconsin RV and Camping show returns for 11th year
Baby enjoying equipment at Logger's Landing
Waterpark at Rothschild hotel closes ‘indefinitely’
Wisconsin Indian Education Association
Nominations sought for Wisconsin Indian Education Association awards
Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’