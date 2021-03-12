2021 World’s Largest Brat Fest trades Alliant Center for restaurants across Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has forced World’s Largest Brat Fest organizers to call off the Memorial Day bash. But, just because you can’t have one big Brat Fest at the Alliant Center, doesn’t mean you can’t have a bunch of baby brat fests.

“Brat Fest and Johnsonville are still teaming up to bring Brat Fest to Madison! It will just look a little different in 2021,” organizer Tim Metcalfe declared. Rather than the typical event, organizers explained they intended to team up with sports bars and restaurants across Dane Co. that want to host their own Brat Fest.

Through their Build Your Own Brat Fest initiative, organizers say they will provide Johnsonville Brats to the bars and restaurants for the weekend-long event, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to Brat Fest charities.

Organizers are also pointing out to any restaurant owners considering joining in on the fun that, not only will they be helping their community, they will also draw more customers to their establishments and help them kick off Memorial Day in a safer way.

“(W)e decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s Alliant Center in person event, work to support our local businesses and help our charities by holding this Build Your Own Brat Fest event in 2021,” Metcalfe explained.

Bars and restaurants looking to participate can do so here.

While a big 2021 brat bash is out, that isn’t stopping organizers from readying for next year. They’ve already slated World’s Largest Brat Fest 2022 for May 27-29, on Willow Island, at the Alliant Energy Center. Brat Fest Music Director Michael Alexander said to expect headliners for the event to be announced in January.

