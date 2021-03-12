Advertisement

2021 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars

2021 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars Logo
2021 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars Logo
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the 60th year of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars. Let’s meet the five athletes who make up the large school all-stars.

D.C. Everest’s Colton Hall is a flamethrower shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. The unanimous First-Team All-Wisconsin Valley conference selection poured in 18.7 points per game including a 50-piece against Chippewa Falls in February.

Let’s travel northwest to Medford. That’s where Peyton Kuhn resides. The senior led the Raiders to a perfect conference record. Kuhn was named Great Northern Conference player of the year for the second year in a row. Medford’s all-time career scoring leader is a bucket averaging 19.2 points per game.

The Wisconsin Valley Conference player of the year calls Wisconsin Rapids home. Dylan Lisitza surpassed 1,000 points this year by averaging 17.8 points per game. The senior was tabbed WBCA All-State Honorable Mention by dishing out 74 assists and grabbing 103 boards.

SPASH is used to having all-stars. This year it’s Nate Streveler’s name being called. The junior amounted 13.5 points per game despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The 6-4 guard also reeled in 4 rebounds a game.

Last but not least is Merrill Nate Woller. The First-Team All-Wisconsin Valley selection shot 50.7 percent from the field while tallying a career-high 300 points this season. Woller also gobbled up 109 boards and dished out 56 assists.

Congratulations to the five athletes who have been named NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball Large School All-Stars.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Small School All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Small School All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Large School Girls Basketball All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars
The SPASH Football team huddles up after their first practice of the spring on March 8, 2021.
A truly unique season begins: The return of SPASH Football
Edgar falls short in State Semifinals
Edgar falls short in State Semifinals