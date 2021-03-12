2021 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the 60th year of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars. Let’s meet the five athletes who make up the large school all-stars.

D.C. Everest’s Colton Hall is a flamethrower shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. The unanimous First-Team All-Wisconsin Valley conference selection poured in 18.7 points per game including a 50-piece against Chippewa Falls in February.

Let’s travel northwest to Medford. That’s where Peyton Kuhn resides. The senior led the Raiders to a perfect conference record. Kuhn was named Great Northern Conference player of the year for the second year in a row. Medford’s all-time career scoring leader is a bucket averaging 19.2 points per game.

The Wisconsin Valley Conference player of the year calls Wisconsin Rapids home. Dylan Lisitza surpassed 1,000 points this year by averaging 17.8 points per game. The senior was tabbed WBCA All-State Honorable Mention by dishing out 74 assists and grabbing 103 boards.

SPASH is used to having all-stars. This year it’s Nate Streveler’s name being called. The junior amounted 13.5 points per game despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The 6-4 guard also reeled in 4 rebounds a game.

Last but not least is Merrill Nate Woller. The First-Team All-Wisconsin Valley selection shot 50.7 percent from the field while tallying a career-high 300 points this season. Woller also gobbled up 109 boards and dished out 56 assists.

Congratulations to the five athletes who have been named NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball Large School All-Stars.

