20% of eligible population has had COVID shot

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin is now averaging more than 40,000 doses of vaccine administered each day. Vaccinators administered 57,517 vaccines between Thursday and Friday.

CLICK HERE to view a map of vaccine providers.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 20.4% of the eligible population has received at least one dose. And 11% percent of residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,185,602 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. A majority of those vaccinated are ages 65 and older.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

