20% of eligible population has had COVID shot

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(Mark Lennihan | Associated Press)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin is now averaging more than 40,000 doses of vaccine administered each day. Vaccinators administered 57,517 vaccines between Thursday and Friday.

CLICK HERE to view a map of vaccine providers.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 20.4% of the eligible population has received at least one dose. And 11% percent of residents are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,185,602 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. A majority of those vaccinated are ages 65 and older.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.822 million people.

Indoor water park at Rothschild hotel closing indefinitely
Merrill construction class gets hands-on opporunity in their community
Make a mistake on your tax return? You can amend it
More women than ever earning income by becoming Airbnb hosts
