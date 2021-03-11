Advertisement

Outages remain, but power restored to most Thursday morning

(Gray tv)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power has been restored a couple of thousand Wisconsin Public Service customers impacted by overnight weather.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, nearly 4,000 customers were without power. As of 7 a.m., 1,600 were without power.

Rhinelander was the hardest-hit community in the NewsChannel 7 viewing at one point, over 700 customers without power.

For a live look at the WPS outage map click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

Latest News

Helping Kids Adjust To Daylight Saving
Helping Kids Adjust To Daylight Saving
Blustery and cooler today.
First Alert Weather: Blustery & cooler day
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire WIAC hockey semifinals
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire WIAC hockey semifinals
Julie Giese Uses Colby Roots To Shine
Julie Giese Uses Colby Roots To Shine