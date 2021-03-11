Outages remain, but power restored to most Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power has been restored a couple of thousand Wisconsin Public Service customers impacted by overnight weather.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, nearly 4,000 customers were without power. As of 7 a.m., 1,600 were without power.

Rhinelander was the hardest-hit community in the NewsChannel 7 viewing at one point, over 700 customers without power.

For a live look at the WPS outage map click here.

