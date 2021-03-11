Advertisement

UW System funding aimed to double the number of incoming students

(NBC15)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -New funding will allow the UW System to more than double the number of incoming students receiving help through summer bridge programs.

The system announced a $1.3 million investment to assist an additional 1,400 incoming freshmen.

The goal is to help students transition to college smoothly both academically and mentally.

UW System President Tommy Thompson says this is even more important during a pandemic that has resulted in a lot of virtual learning.

“There’s a lot of pressure placed upon young people who’ve graduated from high school and some are thinking just because i didn’t finish up high school the way i expected it, they say maybe I’m not ready for college. I want to tell those young men and women they are ready and we will get them ready and we will work with them to solve these problems,”

The on-campus programs are free for students.

The UW System will be seeking reimbursement via state revenue or federal covid relief funds for the expansion.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice.
Residents clean large pile of pallets left on Lake Wausau
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing

Latest News

2021 NewsChannel 7 Large School Girls Basketball All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars
It’s now been a year since the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin postponed the International Wisconsin...
A year after Ginseng Festival postponed, farmers hold out for trade, pandemic relief
2021 NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars Logo
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars
Ginseng farmers left out of stimulus bill, still struggling with low prices, trade issues
Ginseng farmers left out of stimulus bill, still struggling with low prices, trade issues
Madison PD has released a second photo of the suspect accused of stealing a pregnant woman's...
MPD arrests suspect accused of running over pregnant woman’s leg, stealing car