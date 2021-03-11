Advertisement

Roo’s goal sends UWSP men’s hockey to WIAC title game

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Senior Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) scored 2:20 into overtime as the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (7-3-1) secured a 2-1 victory over UW-Eau Claire (5-3-1) to advance to the WIAC Championship game.

Roo scored the game-winner from close range after the Pointers created a turnover along the boards in the UWEC zone. Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill.) and Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) chipped the puck to an open Roo in front of goal for the OT winner.

Neither team scored in the first or second period. UWSP goaltender Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) turned away four Blugold shots in the first and 12 more in the second.

The Pointers got the first goal 3:48 into the third period. Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis.) netted his third of the year off a feed from David Hill (Glen Mills, Pa.).

Wagner stood tall and held UWEC scoreless through most of the third period. He cleared a puck off the line that had popped over his shoulder with 8:48 remaining to cling to the shutout.

The Blugolds pulled their goaltender in favor of an extra attacker for the final 1:09 of regulation. The maneuver paid off with just 12 seconds remaining as UWEC tied the game to send it to overtime before Roo’s game-winner.

Wagner totaled 27 saves in the win. UWEC goaltender Zach Dyment made 14 saves.The Pointers will host UW-Superior on Friday (March 12) with the winner earning both the tournament and regular-season championships. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Most Read

Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice.
Residents clean large pile of pallets left on Lake Wausau

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire WIAC hockey semifinals
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire WIAC hockey semifinals
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Small School All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Small School All-Stars
Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese at the racetrack in March 2020.
From a Colby dairy farm, to president of Phoenix Raceway: Julie Giese shines
2021 NewsChannel 7 Large School Girls Basketball All-Stars
2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars