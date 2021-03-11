Roo’s goal sends UWSP men’s hockey to WIAC title game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Senior Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) scored 2:20 into overtime as the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (7-3-1) secured a 2-1 victory over UW-Eau Claire (5-3-1) to advance to the WIAC Championship game.

Roo scored the game-winner from close range after the Pointers created a turnover along the boards in the UWEC zone. Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill.) and Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) chipped the puck to an open Roo in front of goal for the OT winner.

Neither team scored in the first or second period. UWSP goaltender Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) turned away four Blugold shots in the first and 12 more in the second.

The Pointers got the first goal 3:48 into the third period. Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis.) netted his third of the year off a feed from David Hill (Glen Mills, Pa.).

Wagner stood tall and held UWEC scoreless through most of the third period. He cleared a puck off the line that had popped over his shoulder with 8:48 remaining to cling to the shutout.

The Blugolds pulled their goaltender in favor of an extra attacker for the final 1:09 of regulation. The maneuver paid off with just 12 seconds remaining as UWEC tied the game to send it to overtime before Roo’s game-winner.

Wagner totaled 27 saves in the win. UWEC goaltender Zach Dyment made 14 saves.The Pointers will host UW-Superior on Friday (March 12) with the winner earning both the tournament and regular-season championships. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.