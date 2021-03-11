Advertisement

Human remains discovered in Wood County

(Phil Anderson)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said they have found human remains in the township of Rock.

A news release states the remains have not been identified but it is believed they are connected to the search of Zachary Vasa. Vasa, 32, was last seen June 13, 2020.

A two-day search was conducted in an area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

In July 2020, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive. Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property but at the time a body wasn’t found. At the time, Becker said Immerfall was not cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Truck stolen from Wausau Salvation Army found

Latest News

Brisk and cool for the rest of the day. Dry over the weekend. Next chance of snow later Monday...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
DHS announces new eligibility, public likely eligible for COVID vaccine in May
Child Care officials say the change in time can be hard on our bodies and confusing for younger...
Experts share how to help kids ‘spring forward’
The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucks will increase attendance capcity on March 20