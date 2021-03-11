Human remains discovered in Wood County

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said they have found human remains in the township of Rock.

A news release states the remains have not been identified but it is believed they are connected to the search of Zachary Vasa. Vasa, 32, was last seen June 13, 2020.

A two-day search was conducted in an area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

In July 2020, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive. Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property but at the time a body wasn’t found. At the time, Becker said Immerfall was not cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.