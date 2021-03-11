Preparation for springtime flooding underway

MARATHON Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to flooding, the Rib River is one of the biggest culprits especially for the people that live in Marathon. The riverside park in Marathon City is one of the first locations to be hit by any flood damage.

“The Rib River historically has had some pretty significant floods. Over the past five to 10 years there have been some floods that require the evacuation of the area we’re in right now,” Marathon City Administrator Andy Kurtz said.

The past few years have been uneventful with flooding in Marathon. That is due to some engineers taking out the culverts on the dirt road leading to the park, lowering the road six feet. This has helped the water to flow through more efficiently.

“Essentially we’re able to get the water from one side of the park to the other side of the park and out the river much quicker than we’re used to. We think that has helped with some of the floodings,” Kurt said.

Even for those who don’t live in Marathon City, you can still prepare for flooding. A big factor is to check on your sump pump if you have one.

“Check to make sure that there is power going to the pump. Also if there is discharge make sure it’s going away from your house,” Master plumber and co-owner of Marathon Plumbing Service.

Chris also suggests making sure your floater is working on your sump. Also if you need to buy a new one, do that soon. Since a sump pump is much cheaper than replacing your finished basement.

“The value of the property that the sump pump is protecting, for the cost of the sump pump it makes sense to keep that in good working order. 3-5 years is a good place to get it replaced and get it checked out,” Freund said.

The Rib River is still a few feet below the flood stage and could continue to rise with ice jams still in effect. The River usually crests in April.

